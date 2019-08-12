PM for keeping up development upholding dignity

DHAKA, Aug 12, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the government would continue the country’s development upholding the dignity in the word arena that was achieved due to massive uplift works carried out by the Awami League (AL) government for the welfare of the people.

“Bangladesh is progressing ahead and will go further. We have established Bangladesh as a dignified country in the entire world defying hundred of hurdles and we want to go ahead further by maintaining the dignity,” she said.

The prime minister made the comments before media after exchanging Eid greetings with the cross section of people, including party leaders and workers, professionals, judges and foreign diplomats at her official Ganabhaban residence here on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.

The prime minister reiterated her commitment to continue the advancement of the country for giving people a happy, beautiful and better life as none can ignore Bangladesh, saying, “We want that we could move on the world stage by keeping our head high and we’re building the country in this way and the country will advance in that way.”

“We are running the country with a target to build Bangladesh as a hunger and poverty free country as dreamt by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” she added.

The premier, however, expressed her gratitude to the people of the country to keep trust on the AL and voted for her party for which it has got the scope to serve the country.

“I will honour the people’s trust and belief on us with step forwarding the country ahead,” she continued.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League, said, “I have dedicated myself for building the better future of the countrymen.”

At the outset of her speech, Sheikh Hasina greeted the countrymen and expatriate Bangladeshis on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Azha.

“I want that the people will live in joyous environment throughout their life and it’s my wish that they will live beautifully,” she said.

The premier also paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu, four national leaders, three million martyrs and two lakh mothers and sisters who sacrificed their life for the cause of the country.

The gate of the Ganabhaban was opened for visitors at 9.30 am when people from all walks of life started coming after their Eid prayers and waited in a long queue to meet the prime minister. On the occasion the big lawn of Gonabhaban was tastefully decorated.

Leaders of different political parties, parliament members, freedom fighters, educationists, senior journalists, leaders of associate bodies of Awami League and different professional and trade bodies as well as the cross section of people including beggars and destitute exchanged Eid greetings with the prime minister.

Like previous years, some of the visitors took the programme as an opportunity to draw attention of the top executive of the country to their woes and sufferings and sought her intervention and support to resolve those problems.

Later, Sheikh Hasina exchanged Eid greetings with judges of the Supreme Court, senior civil and military officials and ambassadors and high commissioners of different friendly countries at a separate programme on Ganabhaban lawn.

More to come…