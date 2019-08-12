Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Aug 12, 2019 (BSS) – The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims, is being celebrated with due religious solemnity and sacrificing animals in the district today as elsewhere in the country.

The district administration, Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP), Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) and law enforcement agencies have taken adequate steps and security measures to ensure peaceful celebrations of the festivity.

The national flag has been hoisted atop all government and private buildings and mosques, Eidgahs, streets and major buildings decorated with colourful miniature flags and banners inscribed with Eid Mubarak.

Assistant Director of Islamic Foundation Md Shamsul Haque said the Muslims participated in the Eid-ul-Azha congregations at around 1,020 Eidgahs, mosques and open places in all eight upazilas, three municipalities and Rangpur city in the district.

The main Eid-ul-Azha congregation was held at the Central Collectorate Eidgah in the city at 8.30 am amid hot sunshine in cloud-free air and humid weather.

Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Alam, Deputy Commissioner Asib Ahsan, Acting President of district Awami League Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, politicians, professionals and elite participated in the main Eid congregation.

Acting RpMP Commissioner Abu Sufian participated in the Eid-ul-Azha congregation held at RpMP Lines ground while senior officials of district police took part at the Eid congregation held at Police Lines ground in the city.

The other major Eid congregations were held at Keramotia Jam-e-Mosque, Jummapara Korimiya Nurul Ulum Madrasha ground, Nasirabad Ekramia Jam-e-Mosque, Kamal Kachhna Baro Jam-e-Mosque, Munshipara Eidgah, Medical College ground, Bahar Kachhna Eidgah, RCCI School and College ground and Carmichael College ground between 8:30 am and 9.30 am in the city.

Bigger Eid-ul-Azha congregations were also held at Mulatol Madrasa, Shalbon Mistripara ground, Central Bus Terminal Jam-e Mosque, Satmatha Jam-e Mosque, Mahiganj College ground and many other places in the city.

Outside the divisional city, bigger Eid congregations were held at Taluk Habu Eidgah Maidan in Gangachara upazila, Badarganj Central Eidgah, Pirgachha Karbala Eidgah, Pirgachha JN High School, Kawnia Central Eidgah, Mithapukur Central Eidgah, Taraganj Chowpathi Eidgah and Pirganj Central Eidgah.

Besides, hundreds Eid-ul-Azha congregations were held on the eidgahs, mosques and grounds in the rural areas in all eight upazilas and three municipal towns between 8am and 10.30 am in the district amid tight security measures.

The Muslims offered special munajats seeking divine blessings and eternal peace of the departed souls of their nearer ones and continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country, its people and Muslim Ummah as a whole.