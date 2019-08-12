Eid Jamaat held at Sholakia amid unprecedented security

KISHOREGANJ, Aug 12, 2019 (BSS) – The Jamaat of Eid-ul-Azha was held at the country’s largest ground Sholakia Eidgah with participation of over thousands of devotees amid unprecedented security measures.

The 192nd jamaat of this year was held at 8.30 this morning following the custom of opening blank fire. Maulana Mufti Hifzur Rahman Khan conducted the prayer.

A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace, development and welfare of the people of the country as well as the Muslim Ummah.

Two special trains named ‘Sholakia Special’ carried the devotees on Bhairav-Kishoreganj and Mymensingh-Kishoreganj routes.

Local administration took four-tier security measures for the country’s largest Eidgah Sholakia Maidan with deployment Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police in large numbers. None of the devotees were allowed to enter the ground without search.

The tight security measures have taken keeping in mind the militant attack at Sholakia Eidgah in 2016 in which four people were killed, sources said.

Plain clothed personnel from different intelligence agencies have been entrusted with strict vigilance in and around Sholakia.

Closed Circuit Camera Television (CCTVs) and watch towers have been set up at each of the entry points of Kishoreganj town and the Sholakia Eidgah to make the security foolproof.