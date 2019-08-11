Maleque opens 200-bed dengue ward at Suhrawardy hospital

DHAKA, Aug 11, 2019 (BSS) – Health Minister Zahid Maleque today inaugurated a 200-bed dengue ward at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital (ShSMCH) as part of cautionary measures to tackle the prevalence of dengue.

“The number of dengue patients is reducing at present days . . . A 200-bed dengue ward was opened as part of cautionary measures to tackle the threat,” the minister told journalists while opening the new ward at the hospital here.

Besides Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Chankharpul, Sheikh Russell Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital at Mohakhali is also getting ready, he added.

Maleque urged the newsmen to make a vigorous campaign against the recent spate of dengue in the capital and elsewhere across the country.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne virus, spreads among human bodies through its carrier Aedes aegypti mosquito. Up to 50-100 million infections are now estimated to occur annually in over 100 endemic countries, putting almost half of the world’s population at risk, said a source.

Bangladesh is one of the countries affected by dengue viruses. Against the backdrop of recent outbreak of dengue infected patients that claimed several lives, the authority concerned has taken steps coincided with awareness campaign to this end.

In the new ward, 100 out of 200 beds were allocated for female patients, said a press release this evening.

Health Services Division Secretary Asadul Islam, Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary Yusuf Harun and Director General (DG) at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad, among others, were present on the occasion.