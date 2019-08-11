2,334 dengue patients admitted to hospitals in 24 hours

DHAKA, Aug 11, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 2,334 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the last 24 hours, said a government statement.

A total of 1353 patients have been admitted to different public and private hospitals and clinics in the capital and 979 others in different hospitals outside of Dhaka, according to record of the emergency and operation center and the control room under the Directorate General of Health Services.

At present, a total of 8754 dengue patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 40 people died of dengue and 32,384 have returned home from hospital after taking treatment since January last.