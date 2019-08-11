PM visits conjoined twins Rabeya, Rukaya at CMH

DHAKA, Aug 11, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today visited conjoined twins — Rabeya and Rukaya — at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) here.

“The prime minister visited the twins at the CMH this afternoon and enquired about their condition from the on-duty doctors there,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed and other senior military and civil officials were present on the occasion.

The conjoined twins were separated after a successful 33-hour operation at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on August 2.

The operation was carried out with the support of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Defenceless People Foundation (ADPF), an agency of the Hungarian government.

Earlier they were sent to Hungary for treatment and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina bore their entire treatment cost at home and abroad.

The three and half years old twins, who were born with joint heads, suffered from a rare embryological disorder affecting an estimated one in every five to six million births. They hail from Chatmohor upazila in Pabna.

The prime minister also visited her ailing Military Secretary Major General Mia Mohammad Zainul Abedin at the CMH. She remained there for some time.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Hasina visited the United Hospital to see Supreme Court Advocate and husband of Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. She enquired about his treatment.