River erosion comparatively low this year: Shameem

SHARIYATPUR, Aug 11, 2019 (BSS)- Deputy Minister or Water Resources Enamul Haque Shameem today said the steps taken by the government for river dredging and riverbank protection is yielding result, reducing the extent of river erosion during post-flood period this year.

The deputy minister said this while visiting the river protection work at Mulfathgonj of Nodia Upazila here today.

The present government has been making highest efforts for protection of the areas prone to erosion, he said.

“Due to government steps, he said, the extent of damage has been reduced this year comparing to previous years.”

The deputy minister said 30 lakh GEO bags were thrown to protect the erosion of the Padma River at Nodia in addition to taking other measures.

Nodia Upazila chairman AKM Ismail Haque, Superintendent Engineer of Water Development Board Abdul Hekim, UNO Jayanti Rupa Roy, senior government officials and local political leaders were present.