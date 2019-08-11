People urged to remain alert against rumours in social media

DHAKA, August 11, 2019 (BSS) – The government has urged the people to remain alert against rumours in social media.

“A vested quarter is continuously spreading rumours in social media to mislead the nation. There is an apprehension that this quarter may spread similar rumours in future too,” said an official handout here today.

The people have been requested to dial 999 to inform police if they find anything suspicious.

Besides, one can call Press Information Department’s telephone numbers 9512246, 9514988 in this regard.

People are requested to contact PID using fax numbers: 9540942, 9540026, email:[email protected], website: www.pressinform.gov.bd, facebook id: PID BD and facebook page: Press Information Department, Bangladesh.