Animal waste will be removed in 24 hrs: Sayeed

DHAKA, Aug 11, 2019 (BSS) – The waste of sacrificial animals will be removed within 24 hours during the Eid-ul-Azha aiming to keep the city clean and check pollution, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sayeed Khokon today said.

“All necessary preparations have been completed . . . the waste of the first day of the Eid will be removed within 24 hours while the waste of second and third days will be removed soon (as well),” he told reporters while visiting the Jatiya Eidgah in the city.

Sayeed said the first Eid congregation will be held at Jatiya Eidgah at 8am. If there is inclement weather, the congregation will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 8.30 am.

He said all preparations have been completed. About one lakh people can offer their Eid prayers in the Jatiya Eidgah and special arrangements have been taken for 5,000 women, he added.

The DSCC mayor said the authorities have sprayed medicine for killing mosquito in the Jatiya Eidgah. Medicine will be sprayed tomorrow also, he added.

Sayeed said special munajat will be offered for the people who died of dengue.