Eid journey comfortable except on Dhaka-Tangail route: Quader

DHAKA, Aug 11, 2019 (BSS) – Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the home-bound holidaymakers had comfortable Eid journey across the country except on the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

“I’m expressing my sincere sorrow for Eid holidaymakers as they suffered on the highway (Dhaka-Tangail) amid gridlock,” he told reporters after visiting Sayedabad bus terminal.

“As a minister, I can’t avoid the responsibility for people’s sufferings,” he said.

The minister, however, claimed that there was congestion on Dhaka-Tangail highway only, not on all the highways in the country.

Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, said instant actions are being taken whenever any irregularity is found on any road. The vigilance teams fined 12 vehicles for charging additional fare, he added.