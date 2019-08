DUBAI, Aug 11, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Fighting between pro-government forces and

separatists in Yemen’s second city Aden has killed around 40 people and

injured 260 others including civilians, the UN said Sunday.

“Scores of civilians have been killed and wounded since August 8 when

fighting broke out in the city of Aden. Preliminary reports indicate that as

many as 40 people have been killed and 260 injured,” a UN statement said.