PM to exchange Eid greetings tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 11, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will exchange greetings with the cross section of people, including party leaders and workers, judges and foreign diplomats, at her official Ganabhaban residence tomorrow on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League chief, will first exchange Eid greetings with the people of all classes and professions including party leaders and workers, poets, litterateurs, writers, journalists, teachers and intellectuals from 10 am to 11 am at Ganabhaban, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS today.

Later, the premier will exchange Eid greetings with judges, the cabinet secretary, the chiefs of the three services, foreign diplomats, senior secretaries and secretaries and other civil and military officials whose status is equivalent to secretaries from 11 am at the same venue, the press secretary added.