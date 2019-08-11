Over 1,000 Eid congregations in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Aug 11, 2019 (BSS) – The administrations and local authorities
concerned have completed preparations to hold around 1,020 Eid-ul-Azha
congregations in a festive atmosphere amid tight security in the district
tomorrow.
Officials said Rangpur City Corporation with the district and Rangpur
Metropolitan Police (RpMP) administrations and other law enforcement agencies
are working in a coordinated manner to ensure peaceful holding of the Eid
congregations.
“We have taken ample security measures to hold all 242 Eid-ul-Azha
congregations under the jurisdiction of Rangpur Metropolitan Police
peacefully,” Acting RpMP Commissioner Abu Sufian told BSS today.
Assistant Director of Islamic Foundation, Rangpur city Md Shamsul Haque
said around 1,020 Eid-ul-Azha congregations will be arranged at Eidgahs,
mosques and open grounds in all the eight upazilas, three municipalities and
Rangpur City Corporation in the district.
Officials in the district administration said the national flag will be
hoisted atop all government and private buildings, improved diets be served
among inmates of hospitals, orphanages, jail, vagabond centres and Shishu
Paribars.
Special munajats will be offered at all Eid congregations across the
district seeking divine blessings for continued peace, progress and
prosperity of the country, its people, Muslim Ummah and the humanity.
Rangpur City Corporation has decorated the main streets with the national
flag and various colourful flags bearing inscriptions ‘Eid Mubarak’ giving
charming looks all around in the city.
The main Eid-ul-Azha congregation will be held at Rangpur Collectorate
Eidgah in the divisional city at 8:30 am.
Alternatively, the main Eid-ul-Azha congregation will be held twice at
Rangpur Court Jam-e-Mosque at 9 am and 9:30 am in the city if the weather
remains unfavourable.
Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, Divisional Commissioner KM
Tariqul Islam, Acting Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abu Sufian,
Deputy Commissioner Asib Ahsan, political leaders, public representatives,
academics and professionals are expected to participate in the main
congregation.
The first Eid-ul-Azha congregation will be held at Rangpur Police Lines
ground in the city at 8 am and, alternately, at Police Lines Jam-e-Mosque
under inclement weather.
Like the previous years, the biggest Eid-ul-Azha congregation of the
district will be held at Taluk Habu Eidgah Maidan in Gangachara upazila with
participation of over 80,000 Musollis at 9:30 am.
In Rangpur city, major Eid-ul-Azha congregations will be held at
Munshipara Eidgah, Keramotia Jam-e-Mosque, Nasirabad Ekramia Jam-e-Mosque,
Kamal Kachhna Baro jam-e-Mosque, Fire Service Jam-e-Mosque, Satmatha Jam-e-
Mosque, Rangpur Medical College Central Jam-e-Mosque, Burirhat Central
Eidgah, Mahiganj Shahi Jam-e-Mosque, Aftabia Eidgah, Central Bus Terminal
Jam-e Mosque, RCCI School and College Ground and other Eidgahs and mosques in
the city between 8:30 am and 9:30 am in the city.
Outside the divisional city, bigger Eid-ul-Azha congregations will also be
held at all other seven upazila and municipal headquarters of the district
between 8:30 and 10 am.
Besides, hundreds of Eid-ul-Azha congregations will be held amid tight
security measures in the Eidgahs, mosques and grounds in rural areas of all
eight upazilas in the district as per locally fixed time schedules.