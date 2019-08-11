Over 1,000 Eid congregations in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Aug 11, 2019 (BSS) – The administrations and local authorities

concerned have completed preparations to hold around 1,020 Eid-ul-Azha

congregations in a festive atmosphere amid tight security in the district

tomorrow.

Officials said Rangpur City Corporation with the district and Rangpur

Metropolitan Police (RpMP) administrations and other law enforcement agencies

are working in a coordinated manner to ensure peaceful holding of the Eid

congregations.

“We have taken ample security measures to hold all 242 Eid-ul-Azha

congregations under the jurisdiction of Rangpur Metropolitan Police

peacefully,” Acting RpMP Commissioner Abu Sufian told BSS today.

Assistant Director of Islamic Foundation, Rangpur city Md Shamsul Haque

said around 1,020 Eid-ul-Azha congregations will be arranged at Eidgahs,

mosques and open grounds in all the eight upazilas, three municipalities and

Rangpur City Corporation in the district.

Officials in the district administration said the national flag will be

hoisted atop all government and private buildings, improved diets be served

among inmates of hospitals, orphanages, jail, vagabond centres and Shishu

Paribars.

Special munajats will be offered at all Eid congregations across the

district seeking divine blessings for continued peace, progress and

prosperity of the country, its people, Muslim Ummah and the humanity.

Rangpur City Corporation has decorated the main streets with the national

flag and various colourful flags bearing inscriptions ‘Eid Mubarak’ giving

charming looks all around in the city.

The main Eid-ul-Azha congregation will be held at Rangpur Collectorate

Eidgah in the divisional city at 8:30 am.

Alternatively, the main Eid-ul-Azha congregation will be held twice at

Rangpur Court Jam-e-Mosque at 9 am and 9:30 am in the city if the weather

remains unfavourable.

Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, Divisional Commissioner KM

Tariqul Islam, Acting Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abu Sufian,

Deputy Commissioner Asib Ahsan, political leaders, public representatives,

academics and professionals are expected to participate in the main

congregation.

The first Eid-ul-Azha congregation will be held at Rangpur Police Lines

ground in the city at 8 am and, alternately, at Police Lines Jam-e-Mosque

under inclement weather.

Like the previous years, the biggest Eid-ul-Azha congregation of the

district will be held at Taluk Habu Eidgah Maidan in Gangachara upazila with

participation of over 80,000 Musollis at 9:30 am.

In Rangpur city, major Eid-ul-Azha congregations will be held at

Munshipara Eidgah, Keramotia Jam-e-Mosque, Nasirabad Ekramia Jam-e-Mosque,

Kamal Kachhna Baro jam-e-Mosque, Fire Service Jam-e-Mosque, Satmatha Jam-e-

Mosque, Rangpur Medical College Central Jam-e-Mosque, Burirhat Central

Eidgah, Mahiganj Shahi Jam-e-Mosque, Aftabia Eidgah, Central Bus Terminal

Jam-e Mosque, RCCI School and College Ground and other Eidgahs and mosques in

the city between 8:30 am and 9:30 am in the city.

Outside the divisional city, bigger Eid-ul-Azha congregations will also be

held at all other seven upazila and municipal headquarters of the district

between 8:30 and 10 am.

Besides, hundreds of Eid-ul-Azha congregations will be held amid tight

security measures in the Eidgahs, mosques and grounds in rural areas of all

eight upazilas in the district as per locally fixed time schedules.