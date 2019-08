GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories, Aug 11, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A Palestinian

shot at Israeli soldiers along the Gaza boder Sunday and was killed when

troops returned fire, the army and Hamas’s health ministry said, in the third

such incident in recent days.

Israel’s army said in a statement that the Palestinian opened fire toward

troops, who returned fire, while the Gaza health ministry confirmed a 26-

year-old man was killed.