Saudi-led coalition launches strike against ‘threat’ to Yemen govt

RIYADH, Aug 11, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday said it

launched a strike against a “direct threat” to Yemen’s government, after

southern separatists claimed they had seized the presidential palace in

second city Aden.

“The coalition targeted an area that poses a direct threat to one of the

important sites of the legitimate government,” a coalition statement said,

calling on the separatist Southern “Transitional Council” to withdraw from

positions seized in Aden or face further attacks.