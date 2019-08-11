Saudi-led coalition launches strike against ‘threat’ to Yemen govt

RIYADH, Aug 11, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday said it
launched a strike against a “direct threat” to Yemen’s government, after
southern separatists claimed they had seized the presidential palace in
second city Aden.
“The coalition targeted an area that poses a direct threat to one of the
important sites of the legitimate government,” a coalition statement said,
calling on the separatist Southern “Transitional Council” to withdraw from
positions seized in Aden or face further attacks.