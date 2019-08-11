Saudi demands ‘urgent meeting’ between Aden warring parties

RIYADH, Aug 11, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Saudi Arabia on Saturday demanded an

“urgent meeting” between the warring parties in second city Aden following

fierce clashes.

“Saudi Arabia is following with great concern the developments in the

interim Yemeni capital,” the Saudi foreign ministry said on Twitter.

“The kingdom invites the government of Yemen and all parties to the

conflict in Aden to hold an urgent meeting in… Saudi Arabia to discuss

their differences, to give a chance to wisdom and dialogue, to renounce

divisions, to end strife and unite.”