PM urges all to be imbued with essence of Eid-ul-Azha

DHAKA, Aug 10, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the countrymen to be imbued with the sacrificing sprit of Eid-ul-Azha for universal brotherhood and welfare of the mankind and welfare of the country.

In a message on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, she said the unique instance set by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) by sacrificing his dearest thing for the satisfaction of Allah will be imitated and followed forever.

Through the festival, the capable Muslims establish the bonding of sympathy and equality among the mankind by distributing meat of their sacrificial animals among relatives and neighbours, she added.

“Eid-ul-Azha teaches us peace, sympathy, sacrifice and brotherhood. Let us establish a happy, prosperous and peaceful Bangladesh, free from discrimination, by participating in the welfare-oriented activities and realizing the essence of Eid-ul-Azha,” the premier said.

She greeted the countrymen and the Muslims in the world on the occasion and hoped that like every year, the Eid will bring happiness and joy to all.

Sheikh Hasina prayed to Allah for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country and Muslim Ummah on the holy day.