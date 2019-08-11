Eid-ul-Azha tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 11, 2019 (BSS) – The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest

religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated across the country tomorrow with due solemnity and religious fervour.

The Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Zilhajj month of the Hizri

calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day, some 4,500 years ago, offered

to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) who willingly submitted to

the will of his father to please Allah. But the Almighty in His benign mercy

spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.

To commemorate this historic event, the Muslims across the country will

offer prayers in congregations and sacrifice animals in the name of Almighty

Allah. They will offer munajat seeking divine blessings for peace, progress

and prosperity of the country as well as welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate

messages, greeting the Muslims in Bangladesh and all over the world on the

occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha.

President Hamid will exchange Eid greetings with the cross sections of

people, including eminent citizens and diplomats at his official Bangabhaban

residence on the day at 10:30 am, Bangabhaban sources said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also exchange greetings with the cross

sections of people, including party leaders and workers, judges and foreign

diplomats, at her official Ganabhaban residence on the day from 10am to

11am.

The premier will exchange Eid greetings with judges, the cabinet

secretary, the chiefs of the three services, foreign diplomats, senior

secretaries, secretaries and other civil and military officials from 11am at

the same venue.

The main Eid congregation will be held at the National Eidgah near the

High Court Bhaban here at 8am, said Islamic Foundation.

President M Abdul Hamid will perform his Eid prayers at the National

Eidgah.

Senior Pesh Imam of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Hafez Mufti Mawlana

Mizanur Rahman will lead the main Eid congregation at the Eidgah. Meanwhile,

separate arrangement is also underway at the National Eidgah for women to say

their Eid prayers.

The Eid congregations will be held at 582 spots in the capital. Of the

total, 312 Eid Jamaats, including the main Eid congregation, will be held

under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) while the rest 270 Eid

congregations will be held under Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

A total of five Eid congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram

National Mosque, the first jamaat at 7 am, second at 8 am, third at 9 am,

fourth at 10 am and the last one at 10:45 am respectively.

Organizers said adequate water supply and security arrangements have

already been made at the Baitul Mukaram National Mosque to facilitate the

Eid-ul-Azha prayers.

One Eid congregation will be held at the south plaza of the Sangsad Bhaban

at 7.30am.

Two Eid congregations will be held at the Dhaka University central mosque

Mosjidul Jamiah — the first one at 8am and the second one at 9am. Eid Jamaat

will be held on Salimullah Muslim Hall field, Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall

lawn, Uttar Nilkhet premises and Baitus Salam Jam-e-mosque of Giasuddin Ahmed

Residential Area.

Eid congregation will also be held at Masjid-e-Baitul Haram at Lalmatia.

Besides, like the previous years, the largest Eid congregation will be

held on Sholakia field in Kishoreganj at 8:30 am.

Adequate security measures have been taken for peaceful and smooth

celebration of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.

The law enforcement agencies were also asked to ensure smooth movement of

vehicles on highways, waterways and train routes.

Railway stations, bus and launch terminals were seen overcrowded for the

last few days as home-goers are heading for their desired destinations.

Makeshift cattle markets in the city as elsewhere have been witnessing a

rush of buyers for sacrificial animals.

Special arrangement has been made by the public private transport

companies including Bangladesh Railway, BRTC, Bangladesh Inland Water

Transport Corporation (BIWTC), Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority

(BIWTA) for smooth travelling of huge number of homebound people.

State-run Bangladesh Television, BTV and Bangladesh Betar and other TV

channels and radio stations would broadcast special programmes on the

occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha.

Important public and private buildings will be illuminated in the capital

and other cities. National flag and banner with the inscription of words ‘Eid

Mubarak’ will be hoisted at public and private buildings and different

important points in the capital and other cities across the country.

On the day, improved diets will be served to inmates of government

hospitals, prisons, orphanages, safe homes and shelter centers.

The government earlier declared three-day public holiday on the occasion.