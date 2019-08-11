Eid-ul-Azha tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 11, 2019 (BSS) – The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest
religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated across the country tomorrow with due solemnity and religious fervour.
The Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Zilhajj month of the Hizri
calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day, some 4,500 years ago, offered
to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) who willingly submitted to
the will of his father to please Allah. But the Almighty in His benign mercy
spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.
To commemorate this historic event, the Muslims across the country will
offer prayers in congregations and sacrifice animals in the name of Almighty
Allah. They will offer munajat seeking divine blessings for peace, progress
and prosperity of the country as well as welfare of the Muslim Ummah.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate
messages, greeting the Muslims in Bangladesh and all over the world on the
occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha.
President Hamid will exchange Eid greetings with the cross sections of
people, including eminent citizens and diplomats at his official Bangabhaban
residence on the day at 10:30 am, Bangabhaban sources said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also exchange greetings with the cross
sections of people, including party leaders and workers, judges and foreign
diplomats, at her official Ganabhaban residence on the day from 10am to
11am.
The premier will exchange Eid greetings with judges, the cabinet
secretary, the chiefs of the three services, foreign diplomats, senior
secretaries, secretaries and other civil and military officials from 11am at
the same venue.
The main Eid congregation will be held at the National Eidgah near the
High Court Bhaban here at 8am, said Islamic Foundation.
President M Abdul Hamid will perform his Eid prayers at the National
Eidgah.
Senior Pesh Imam of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Hafez Mufti Mawlana
Mizanur Rahman will lead the main Eid congregation at the Eidgah. Meanwhile,
separate arrangement is also underway at the National Eidgah for women to say
their Eid prayers.
The Eid congregations will be held at 582 spots in the capital. Of the
total, 312 Eid Jamaats, including the main Eid congregation, will be held
under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) while the rest 270 Eid
congregations will be held under Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).
A total of five Eid congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram
National Mosque, the first jamaat at 7 am, second at 8 am, third at 9 am,
fourth at 10 am and the last one at 10:45 am respectively.
Organizers said adequate water supply and security arrangements have
already been made at the Baitul Mukaram National Mosque to facilitate the
Eid-ul-Azha prayers.
One Eid congregation will be held at the south plaza of the Sangsad Bhaban
at 7.30am.
Two Eid congregations will be held at the Dhaka University central mosque
Mosjidul Jamiah — the first one at 8am and the second one at 9am. Eid Jamaat
will be held on Salimullah Muslim Hall field, Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall
lawn, Uttar Nilkhet premises and Baitus Salam Jam-e-mosque of Giasuddin Ahmed
Residential Area.
Eid congregation will also be held at Masjid-e-Baitul Haram at Lalmatia.
Besides, like the previous years, the largest Eid congregation will be
held on Sholakia field in Kishoreganj at 8:30 am.
Adequate security measures have been taken for peaceful and smooth
celebration of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.
The law enforcement agencies were also asked to ensure smooth movement of
vehicles on highways, waterways and train routes.
Railway stations, bus and launch terminals were seen overcrowded for the
last few days as home-goers are heading for their desired destinations.
Makeshift cattle markets in the city as elsewhere have been witnessing a
rush of buyers for sacrificial animals.
Special arrangement has been made by the public private transport
companies including Bangladesh Railway, BRTC, Bangladesh Inland Water
Transport Corporation (BIWTC), Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority
(BIWTA) for smooth travelling of huge number of homebound people.
State-run Bangladesh Television, BTV and Bangladesh Betar and other TV
channels and radio stations would broadcast special programmes on the
occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha.
Important public and private buildings will be illuminated in the capital
and other cities. National flag and banner with the inscription of words ‘Eid
Mubarak’ will be hoisted at public and private buildings and different
important points in the capital and other cities across the country.
On the day, improved diets will be served to inmates of government
hospitals, prisons, orphanages, safe homes and shelter centers.
The government earlier declared three-day public holiday on the occasion.