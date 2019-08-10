PM spends busy time on holiday

DHAKA, Aug 10, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spent busy time on weekly holiday today by holding meetings with important ministers, advisers and party leaders.

“During the meetings, the prime minister gave various directives to the ministers, advisers and party leaders on various issues,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

He said the prime minister came to her office at Ganabhaban at 10 am and stayed there till 3 pm.

During the time, the press secretary said, Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader met the prime minister.

The prime minister inquired about the road management from the minister and directed him to make the journey of home-bound people hassle-free and easy during the Eid.

Sheikh Hasina discussed with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal various aspects of law and order ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.

She gave various directives to the home minister so that Eid jamaats and Qurbani are held smoothly and law and order situation remains normal.

The home minister apprised the premier of the outcome of his just-concluded visit to India.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque briefed the prime minister about the latest situation of dengue in the country.

During the time, Sheikh Hasina gave various instructions to the health minister about overall treatment of dengue fever.

The prime minister also held meetings with Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak, Finance Minister AHM Mustfa Kamal, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, her Adviser HT Imam, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid and Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel.

Besides, she held meetings with Awami League Presidium Member Advocate Sahara Khatun, Joint Secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Cultural Affairs Secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil.