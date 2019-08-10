U-19 cricket team accorded reception in UK

DHAKA, Aug 10, 2019 (BSS)- The Bangladesh U-19 cricket team was given a

warm reception by Bangladesh High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) on

Thursday, according to a message received here today.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem accorded the

reception to the young cricketers.

Speaking on the occasion, she said cricket is not only a game now, it

(cricket) helps to build bridges between countries and nations.

She wished the U-19 team good luck in their tri-nation final match against

India at Hove to be held tomorrow (Sunday).

Earlier, at the beginning of the reception ceremony, a special tribute was

paid to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib marking her 89th birth

anniversary.

Mentioning August as the month of mourning, the High Commissioner paid rich

tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Muijbur Rahman and other

martyrs of August 15, 1975 carnage and prayed for the eternal peace of the

departed souls.