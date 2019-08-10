President greets countrymen on Eid-ul-Azha

DHAKA, Aug 10, 2019 (BSS) – President Md Abdul Hamid today greeted the countrymen and the Muslims across the world on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on Monday.

In a message, the President said the spirit of sacrifice of Eid-ul-Azha is a unique example of showing respect and love to almighty Allah.

Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), he said, has set an incomparable example of love, obedience and sacrifice to Allah by taking steps to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) on the directive of Allah.

“Azha means Qurbani (sacrifice) or dedicate something. Realizing the essence of sacrifice, we will have to be imbued with the mindset of sacrifice and restraining to pave the way for establishing peace and welfare in society,” Abdul Hamid said.

“If the lesson of sacrifice is reflected in our personal and social life, peace and brotherhood will be established in society,” he said.

Mentioning Bangladesh’s unique example of communal harmony in the world, the President said people from all religions perform their rituals peacefully here since time immortal.

“It is an unparallel heritage of our harmony,” the President said, adding that upholding the heritage of the harmony it (harmony) will have to be utilized in ensuring welfare of the country and the nation.

“The main message of all religions is welfare of people,” he said adding that no religion permits terrorism, militancy, unrest and disorder.

The President prayed for welfare of the people and hoped that they would be imbued with the essence of the Eid-ul-Azha.