Two killed in Gopalganj road accident

GOPALGANJ, Aug 10, 2019 (BSS) – Two people were killed in a road accident

on Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Sadar Upazila last night.

The deceased were identified as Shohidul Munshi, 35, and Babu Munshi, 30.

Both were residents of Vatiapara village under Sadar Upazila.

Sadar Thana police said the accident occurred at around 10:30 pm last night

as they saw a damaged three-wheeler in Shonakur area on the road. The cause

behind the accident could not be known. One of the passengers, Shohidul

Munshi died on the spot while Babu succumbed to his injuries at Gopalganj

Sadar Hospital.