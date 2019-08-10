Stage set to hold 582 Eid congregations in city

DHAKA, Aug 10, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 582 Eid congregations will be held in the capital under two city corporations – Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) – marking the holy Eid-ul-Azha on Monday.

Of those, 312 congregations (jamaats) will be held under the DSCC and the rest 270 under the DNCC on the day of Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims.

The main Eid congregation will be held at the Jatiya Eidgah Maidan at 8 am.

President M Abdul Hamid is scheduled to say his Eid prayers at the Eidgah Maidan, a Bangabhaban spokesman told BSS.

Senior Pesh Imam of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Hafez Mufti Maulana Mizanur Rahman will conduct the main Eid congregation as the main Imam while Deputy Director of Islamic Foundation Dr Maulana Mushtak Ahmed will be there as the alternative Imam.

Ministers, advisers, chief justice, senior politicians, dignitaries, member of parliaments (MPs) and diplomats are expected to take part in the Eid Jamaat there.

Besides, a total of five Eid congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque starting from at 7am. The second jamaat will be held at 8am, the third one at 9am, the fourth one at 10am and the last jamaat will commence at 10.45am, said a press release this afternoon.

The Eid congregation also will be held at 7.30am on the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Cabinet members, Jatiya Sangsad’s chief whip, whips, lawmakers and officers and employees of the parliament secretariat will take part in the Eid congregation along with local people.

Two Eid congregations will be held at the Dhaka University Central Mosque Masjidul Jamia at 8am and 9 am respectively.

On the other hand, Eid congregation will be held at the field adjacent to Salimullah Muslim Hall at 8am. Another Eid congregation will be held at the lawn of Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall at 8am.

Besides, an Eid congregation will also be held at Baitul Salam Jame Mosque inside the Uttar Nilkhet and Giasuddin Ahmed Residential Area at 8 am.

Our Kishoreganj correspondent reports: One of the biggest Eid congregations of the country will be held at Sholakhia Eidgah in Kishoreganj. Town’s Markaj Mosque Imam Maulana Hafizur Rahman Khan will conduct the Eid Jamaat there at 8:30 am.

All necessary arrangements have been completed to hold the Eid congregation at Sholakhia Eidgah.