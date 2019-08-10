DU to observe National Mourning Day

DHAKA, Aug 10, 2019 (BSS) – The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the National Mourning Day and 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15 with due solemnity.

The national flag, university and hall flags will be hoisted at half-mast atop all main buildings including halls of the university, said a DU press release here today.

Senate and syndicate members, deans, provosts, proctors, chairpersons of departments, directors of institutes and office heads will gather at DU Vice-Chancellor’s residence at 7 am and start journey towards the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 with a view to placing wreaths at the portrait of the architect of independence, the release added.

Special prayers will be held at all mosques after Zohr prayer and ‘Upasanalaya’ on the campus.