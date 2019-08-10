Holiday-makers enjoying comfortable Eid journey: Quader

DHAKA, Aug 10, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road
Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the holidaymakers
are enjoying comfortable Eid journey today in comparison to the last two
days.
“Vehicles are moving slowly…but there are no tailbacks on the highways
across the country, the home-goers are experiencing hassle-free journey ahead
of Eid-ul-Azha,” he said while talking to journalists after visiting the
Mohakhali Bus Terminal in Dhaka in the morning.
Though some highways are facing traffic congestion today, the Tangail-
bound vehicles are caught up in long tailback mainly due to cattle
transportation and inclement weather, he added.
About complaints of extra fares being charged from the home goers, Quader
said that he has no such information.
“If there is a particular complaint about collecting extra fares by
vehicles, inform us immediately as our monitoring team is working to this
end,” he said.
He said several people were arrested on charges of collecting extra fares
till Friday.
He urged all, including the passengers, to complain directly to the
concerned authorities if anyone is found charging extra fares during the Eid
journey.