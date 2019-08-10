Holiday-makers enjoying comfortable Eid journey: Quader

DHAKA, Aug 10, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road

Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the holidaymakers

are enjoying comfortable Eid journey today in comparison to the last two

days.

“Vehicles are moving slowly…but there are no tailbacks on the highways

across the country, the home-goers are experiencing hassle-free journey ahead

of Eid-ul-Azha,” he said while talking to journalists after visiting the

Mohakhali Bus Terminal in Dhaka in the morning.

Though some highways are facing traffic congestion today, the Tangail-

bound vehicles are caught up in long tailback mainly due to cattle

transportation and inclement weather, he added.

About complaints of extra fares being charged from the home goers, Quader

said that he has no such information.

“If there is a particular complaint about collecting extra fares by

vehicles, inform us immediately as our monitoring team is working to this

end,” he said.

He said several people were arrested on charges of collecting extra fares

till Friday.

He urged all, including the passengers, to complain directly to the

concerned authorities if anyone is found charging extra fares during the Eid

journey.