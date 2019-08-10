No business with Chinese tech giant Huawei: Trump

Washington, Aug 10, 2019 (BSS/PTI) – US President Donald Trump on Saturday

said America will not do any business with Chinese tech giant Huawei.

The Trump administration believes that giving access to the state-

controlled Huawei on 5G would risk America’s national security. As such the

US is not only denying Huawei access inside the country but also is asking

other countries to follow suit.

“We’re not going to do business with Huawei. We’re not doing business with

them. And I really made the decision,” Trump told reporters at the White

House.

“It’s much simpler not to do any business with Huawei. So, we’re not doing

business with Huawei. That doesn’t mean we won’t agree to something if and

when we make a trade deal, but we’re not going to be doing business with

Huawei,” he added.

US Senator Marco Rubio welcomed the new interim rule, which bans the US

government agencies from purchasing equipment from Huawei and other specified

Chinese companies. This enters into effect on August 13.

The interim rule is pursuant to the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense

Authorization Act’s prohibition against the federal government’s procurement

of telecommunications equipment, video surveillance equipment and services of

five Chinese companies, including Huawei.

“We must be clear-eyed about the real and long-term risks posed by Huawei

and other Chinese state-directed companies. Securing our nation’s

telecommunications and critical infrastructure from foreign adversaries is a

critical priority for our country and the American people,” Rubio said.

“Beyond fully and faithfully executing the laws passed by the Congress,

the Executive Branch must work with Congress to do much more to defend

America’s national and economic security from the Chinese government and

Communist Party’s threats including keeping Huawei on the Entity List and not

watering down enforcement through sweetheart licenses allowing the US tech

sector to export to and build up Huawei,” he added.

Senator Rick Scott said it was “good” to see that the administration took

further steps to ban business transactions between the US and Huawei.

“Huawei is a national security threat and we must make sure they have no

access to the US market,” he said.

Congressman Bradley Byrne applauded Trump for getting tough on China.

“I will always work with President Trump to stand up for American workers

and hold China accountable!” he said.