PM to exchange greetings on Eid day

DHAKA, Aug 10, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will exchange

greetings with the cross section of people, including party leaders and

workers, judges and foreign diplomats, at her official Ganabhaban residence

on August 12 on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest

religious festival of the Muslims.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League chief, will first exchange Eid

greetings with the people of all classes and professions including party

leaders and workers, poets, litterateurs, writers, journalists, teachers and

intellectuals from 10 am to 11 am at Ganabhaban, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul

Karim told BSS today.

Later, the premier will exchange Eid greetings with judges, the cabinet

secretary, the chiefs of the three services, foreign diplomats, senior

secretaries and secretaries and other civil and military officials whose

status is equivalent to secretaries from 11 am at the same venue, the press

secretary added.