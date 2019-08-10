PM to exchange greetings on Eid day

DHAKA, Aug 10, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will exchange
greetings with the cross section of people, including party leaders and
workers, judges and foreign diplomats, at her official Ganabhaban residence
on August 12 on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest
religious festival of the Muslims.
Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League chief, will first exchange Eid
greetings with the people of all classes and professions including party
leaders and workers, poets, litterateurs, writers, journalists, teachers and
intellectuals from 10 am to 11 am at Ganabhaban, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul
Karim told BSS today.
Later, the premier will exchange Eid greetings with judges, the cabinet
secretary, the chiefs of the three services, foreign diplomats, senior
secretaries and secretaries and other civil and military officials whose
status is equivalent to secretaries from 11 am at the same venue, the press
secretary added.