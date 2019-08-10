Global stocks fall amid trade, growth worries

NEW YORK, Aug 10, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Global stocks fell Friday on worries

about the grinding US-China trade war amid rising gloom over the global

growth outlook.

Leading bourses in Europe lost more than one percent, including in Milan

after Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini pulled support for the

government coalition and called for snap elections while parliament was on

summer recess.

Wall Street stocks dove after US President Donald Trump said he might

cancel trade talks with China scheduled for September and that the US would

not do business with Chinese tech company Huawei.

US equities later staged a partial rebound due to bargain-hunting, but

finished the day and week lower.

“The trade back and forth between the US and China is huge on the market,”

said FTN Financial’s Chris Low, who also cited heightened recession risk as a

drag on stocks.

In other markets, the British pound fell to fresh lows after Britain

reported its first economic contraction in nearly seven years, while oil

prices rallied on talk Saudi Arabia will move to boost oil prices.

Relations between the US and China have soured further in the past week

after Trump announced a new round of punitive tariffs on Chinese goods,

despite a truce agreed with President Xi Jinping in May, and Beijing

responded by halting all purchases of US agricultural goods.

The US Treasury then declared China a currency manipulator, after the yuan

lost value in the face of the new round of tariffs due to take effect

September 1.

Economists have warned that the protracted trade war would weigh on global

growth, an outcome also suggested by other data Friday.

Fresh data showed a massive slump in German exports in June compared with a

year ago, rounding off a run of weak data pointing to a shaky second quarter.

Official British data released Friday showed the country’s gross domestic

product (GDP) fell 0.2 percent in the second quarter, the first time it has

contracted in almost seven years.

Another decline in the third quarter would put Britain in recession ahead

of the nation’s expected withdrawal from the EU on October 31.

“All in all, today’s disappointing GDP figure is set to raise alarm bells

over Brexit dragging the UK economy deeper into the abyss,” said Lukman

Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

– Key figures around 2055 GMT –

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 26,287.44 (close)

New York – S&P 500: DOWN 0.7 percent at 2,918.66 (close)

New York – Nasdaq: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,959.14 (close)

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,253.85 (close)

Frankfurt – DAX 30: DOWN 1.3 percent at 11,693.80 (close)

Paris – CAC 40: DOWN 1.1 percent at 5,327.92 (close)

Milan – FTSE MIB – DOWN 2.5 percent at 20,324.23 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.2 percent at 3,333.74 (close)

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 20,684.82 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 0.7 percent at 25,939.30 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 2,774.75 (close)

Euro/pound UP at 93.09 pence from 92.15 pence around 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2034 from $1.2133

Euro/pound: UP at 93.08 pence from 92.15 pence

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1202 from $1.1180

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 105.62 yen from 106.06 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 2% at $58.53 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 3.7% at $54.50 per barrel