Preparations complete to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha at 3,480 Eidgahs in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 9, 2019 (BSS) – All preparations have been completed for celebrating the second largest religious festival of the Muslim’s Eid-ul-Azha and holding congregations at over 3,480 Eidgahs in the port city and its adjacent district amid tight security measures.

Around 260 Eid congregations are scheduled to be held this year at the

traditional and temporary venues in the city under the supervision of

Chattogram Central Eid Jamaat Committee (CCEJC) and the Chattogram City

Corporation (CCC) on the holy occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha.

Local administration, CCC and CCEJC sources said all preparations to

construct and decoration of Eid venues has already been completed in the city

under the auspices of Chattogram District Administration, Metropolitan and

District Police, Upazila Administrations and other religious organisations

for peaceful celebration of the festival with due solemnity and religious

fervour.

CCEJC has finalized to hold a total of 96 Eid congregations at different

venues in the city between 8 am to 8.30 am.

The main Eid congregation of CCEJC will be held at MA Aziz stadium at 8 am

where Principal of the Baitus Sharaf Madrasha Moulana Saiyed Abu Noman will

conduct the prayer.

The other main Eid Jamaats will be held at different venues including

Andarkillah Shahi Jame Mosque, Laldighi Maidan, Parade ground, Pologround

Maidan, Shah Amanat Shah (R) Dargah Maidan, Port Colony Jam-e-Mosque,

Metropolitan Police line Maidan, Agrabad Jamboree field, Baizeed Bostami (R)

Dargah maidan at the same time.

On the other hand, CCC will also arrange a total of 164 Eid congregations

on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha at its 41 Wards under the supervision of the

concerned ward Councilors.

The decision was taken in a co-ordination meeting recently held at CCC

auditorium.

However, the two grand Eid Jammats under the auspices of CCC will be held

at Jamiatul Falah Complex Mosque at 7.45 am and 8:45 am respectively where

the first Jamaat will be conducted by Khatib Moahmmad Ahamedul Hoque and the

second one will be led by Mowlana Chalekur Rahman.

District administration sources said the national flag will be hoisted

atop all government and private buildings, special munajats will be offered

at all Eid-ul-Azha congregations and improved diets will be served among

inmates of the hospitals, orphanages, jail and Shishu Paribars on the Eid

day.

Upazila administration and district administration sources said

preparations have been completed to hold a total of 3,088 Eid congregations

at different venues of the 15 upazilas in the district by the respective Eid

management committees.

According to the decision, all 3,088 Eid congregations will be held from

7.45 am to 8.30 am, the sources added.

Thousands of Muslim devotees will take part in the Eid-ul-Azha

congregations and offer special prayers seeking divine blessings for

continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country, its people and whole

Muslim Ummah.