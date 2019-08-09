Sonamasjid land port operations remain suspended for 9-day

RAJSHAHI, Aug 9, 2019 (BSS – Operational activities in Sonamasjid Land

Port will remain suspended for nine days at a stretch on the occasion of

celebrating Eid-ul-Azha and other weekends from today (Friday).

According to the source of Sonamasjid Import and Export Group, activities

of the country’s second largest land ports will resume on August 18 after the Eid-celebration as usual.

Assistant Customs Commissioner of the Port Billal Hossain, however, said

the Sonamasjid immigration will remain open for the passport-holding

passengers.