Sonamasjid land port operations remain suspended for 9-day

RAJSHAHI, Aug 9, 2019 (BSS – Operational activities in Sonamasjid Land
Port will remain suspended for nine days at a stretch on the occasion of
celebrating Eid-ul-Azha and other weekends from today (Friday).
According to the source of Sonamasjid Import and Export Group, activities
of the country’s second largest land ports will resume on August 18 after the Eid-celebration as usual.
Assistant Customs Commissioner of the Port Billal Hossain, however, said
the Sonamasjid immigration will remain open for the passport-holding
passengers.