Death anniversary of Freedom Fighter Mohammad Hossain tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 9, 2019 (BSS) – The first death anniversary of Mohammad Hossain, a valiant freedom fighter and former president of Mirkadim Pourasabha Awami League in Munshiganj, will be observed tomorrow in a befitting manner.

Hossain, also a social worker and father of Joint News Editor of private television channel NEWS24 Angur Nahar Monty, died of a heart attack on this day last year, family sources said.

On the occasion, doa and milad mahfil will be held at his residence at Ramgopalpur in Munshiganj after Zohr prayers tomorrow, the sources said.

The family members of the deceased have requested all his relatives, friends, colleagues and well-wishers to attend the doa and milad mahfil and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul.