Bangladesh Women’s team upbeat to do well in World T20

DHAKA, Aug 9, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Team set their target to win at least two matches in the upcoming World T20, to be held in

Australia in 2020.

Bangladesh so far took part in the World T20 three times in 2014, 2016 and

2018 but came up with abysmal performance. In these three tournaments, they had just one win to show.

Specially in the last tournament in 2018, Bangladesh’s female cricketer’s

performance disappointed the fans. Considering the fact that the Women’s team

came to play the 2018 World T20 by winning the Asia Cup, beating team like

India twice in group phase and final, the expectation was high.

But Bangladesh lost all the four matches in the group phase to end the

tournament quite frustratingly and that’s something which still haunted them.

However, this time they are confident to break the trend to show the world

that Bangladesh women’s cricket improved much.

“We are quite determined that at any cost, we have to win some matches in

the World T20,” Bangladesh pacer Jahanara Alam said here on Friday.

But the Women’s team would have to overcome the qualifying round first. The

qualifier for the 2020 World T20 would be held in Scotland in next September,

for which Bangladesh is now preparing themselves. Last time, Bangladesh

qualified for the 2018 World T20 after being champions in the qualifying

tournament.

“We are hopeful that we can do well in qualifying round and would qualify

to the World Cup. And in World Cup T20 we want to win at least two matches

first,” Jahanara revealed.

“Victory against big teams would help us to move into the top eight team of

ICC in the rankings. When we can move into eighth position, we will get

enough matches to play. And the more you will play, the more you will be

experienced. So the target is to do well in World T20,” she added.

Jahanara Alam and top-order batter Fargana Hoque were placed in a multi-

nation Women’s Global Development Squad (WGDS) that played six T20 matches on

a tour of England.

The matches included two each against ECB (England Cricket Board), Super

League teams Southern Vipers and Surrey Stars.

Jahanara said playing in UK gave her immense confidence and improve her

skill as well.

“I and Pinki (Fargana Hoque) played quite some matches in England, which

was very helpful for us. The experience in England gave us the confidence to

do well in World T20.”