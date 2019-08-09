Cattle market starts gaining momentum in capital

DHAKA, Aug 9, 2019 (BSS) – The cattle markets in the capital have started
to gain momentum ahead of ensuing the holy Eid-ul-Azha to be observed in the
country on Monday.
The city dwellers have started to throng the makeshift cattle markets
across the city from this morning, especially after the Jumma prayers.
While paying visits to some of the cattle markets in the city’s Gabtoli,
Uttar Shahjahanpur, Kamalapur Stadium, it was found that the supply of the
local cows and goats were in plenty.
Talking to some of the buyers and sellers of sacrificial animals, it was
learnt that the small and medium-sized cows are among the choice list of the
religious muslims as they are preferring bulls ranging from Taka 50,000 to
Taka 70,000.
According to the Local Government Division sources, some 24 cattle markets
have been set up in the capital in different areas from Wednesday while
buying and selling of animals would continue in those markets before the Eid
day.
Besides, the veterinary doctors are examining the health of the cows, goats
and buffaloes at the entry of the cattle market. While paying a visit to the
Gabtoli cattle market, it was found that the bulls, buffaloes, goats, camels
and lambs were in sufficient numbers with the price of the bulls ranging from
Taka 50,000 to Taka five lakh as the goats ranging from Taka 8,000 to Taka
25,000 on average.
Besides, three camels have arrived at the Gabtoli market with separate
price of Taka 14 lakh, Taka 16 lakh and Taka 17 lakh.
Owners of the camel, M Azad Rahman said, “These three camels were bought
from India and many are enquiring about the price of these.”
Talking to BSS, a private bank official Monowar Hossain said he had
purchased a cow from the Gabtoli market with Taka 68,000 adding, “It seems to
be me that the price of the cows is a bit high this year from last year.”
Talking to the correspondent, a goat trader named Jasim Uddin at Uttar
Shahjahanpur adjacent to the Khailgaon rail gate, said he came to this market
on Wednesday night with a herd of 50 goats and so far he has sold some 10
goats.
Another buyer at the cattle market adjacent to the Kamalapur Stadium said
the government’s decision of not letting any cattle market along the roads
and highways is very positive and this is not creating any problem to the
vehicular movement in the city.
The cattle traders and farmers are bringing their animals in the capital
especially from Kurigram, Jamalpur, Joypurhat, Kushtia, Meherpur, Madaripur,
Rajbari, Sirajganj, Pabna, Satkhira, Jashore, Sunamganj, Nilphamari, Rangpur
and Dinajpur.
According to the Local Government Division, some 2,362 cattle markets were
set up across the country including 24 markets in the capital. Out of the 24
cattle markets in the capital, 10 have been set up at Dhaka North City
Corporation (DNCC) while 14 have been set up at Dhaka South City Corporation
(DSCC).
To ensure proper security at the cattle markets, the law enforcement
agencies have undertaken a multi-tier security measure at the markets
including setting up police control room and watch tower at each market as
well as booths have been set up for escorting money and detecting fake
currency.