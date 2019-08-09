Cattle market starts gaining momentum in capital

DHAKA, Aug 9, 2019 (BSS) – The cattle markets in the capital have started

to gain momentum ahead of ensuing the holy Eid-ul-Azha to be observed in the

country on Monday.

The city dwellers have started to throng the makeshift cattle markets

across the city from this morning, especially after the Jumma prayers.

While paying visits to some of the cattle markets in the city’s Gabtoli,

Uttar Shahjahanpur, Kamalapur Stadium, it was found that the supply of the

local cows and goats were in plenty.

Talking to some of the buyers and sellers of sacrificial animals, it was

learnt that the small and medium-sized cows are among the choice list of the

religious muslims as they are preferring bulls ranging from Taka 50,000 to

Taka 70,000.

According to the Local Government Division sources, some 24 cattle markets

have been set up in the capital in different areas from Wednesday while

buying and selling of animals would continue in those markets before the Eid

day.

Besides, the veterinary doctors are examining the health of the cows, goats

and buffaloes at the entry of the cattle market. While paying a visit to the

Gabtoli cattle market, it was found that the bulls, buffaloes, goats, camels

and lambs were in sufficient numbers with the price of the bulls ranging from

Taka 50,000 to Taka five lakh as the goats ranging from Taka 8,000 to Taka

25,000 on average.

Besides, three camels have arrived at the Gabtoli market with separate

price of Taka 14 lakh, Taka 16 lakh and Taka 17 lakh.

Owners of the camel, M Azad Rahman said, “These three camels were bought

from India and many are enquiring about the price of these.”

Talking to BSS, a private bank official Monowar Hossain said he had

purchased a cow from the Gabtoli market with Taka 68,000 adding, “It seems to

be me that the price of the cows is a bit high this year from last year.”

Talking to the correspondent, a goat trader named Jasim Uddin at Uttar

Shahjahanpur adjacent to the Khailgaon rail gate, said he came to this market

on Wednesday night with a herd of 50 goats and so far he has sold some 10

goats.

Another buyer at the cattle market adjacent to the Kamalapur Stadium said

the government’s decision of not letting any cattle market along the roads

and highways is very positive and this is not creating any problem to the

vehicular movement in the city.

The cattle traders and farmers are bringing their animals in the capital

especially from Kurigram, Jamalpur, Joypurhat, Kushtia, Meherpur, Madaripur,

Rajbari, Sirajganj, Pabna, Satkhira, Jashore, Sunamganj, Nilphamari, Rangpur

and Dinajpur.

According to the Local Government Division, some 2,362 cattle markets were

set up across the country including 24 markets in the capital. Out of the 24

cattle markets in the capital, 10 have been set up at Dhaka North City

Corporation (DNCC) while 14 have been set up at Dhaka South City Corporation

(DSCC).

To ensure proper security at the cattle markets, the law enforcement

agencies have undertaken a multi-tier security measure at the markets

including setting up police control room and watch tower at each market as

well as booths have been set up for escorting money and detecting fake

currency.