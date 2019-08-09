Experts laud country’s export growth

DHAKA, August 9, 2019 (BSS) – Welcoming the Bangladesh’s second position in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) export growth index, leading economists, business leaders and bankers suggested that the government should accelerate the economic diplomacy to explore new market of continuing the success.

Bangladesh has secured second position in export growth among emerging

economies and first among South Asian nations in the last decade.

Talking to BSS, eminent economist Dr Kazi Khaliquzzaman lauded authorities

concerned for the success, saying it will be helpful for attaining the

development goals of Vision-2021, Vision-41 and the Sustainable Development

Goals (SDGs).

“The success in the export growth is good for our economy. We will have to

continue it. Our embassies should accelerate the economic diplomacy for

increasing our export basket,” he added.

World Bank Lead Economist in Dhaka Dr Zahid Hussain said Bangladesh has

achieved the success for developing the infrastructure and logistic

efficiency.

Referring to the recent survey report of the Lloyd’s List, he said,

Chittagong Port secured the 64th position in 2019 among top 100 ports across

the world. The rank of the port was the 70th in the year 2018.

“That means, logistic efficiency of the country has been increased….

Infrastructure development in different sectors, including Dhaka-Chattogram

highway, are also playing an effective role in increasing our export basket,”

he added.

He urged the authorities concerned to take reform initiatives for

increasing competitiveness and diversifying the export products.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) FBCCI

former president Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin said Bangladesh has achieved the

success in export growth for the government’s time-befitting initiatives.

“The government should accelerate the activities to explore new market

across the world. Now readymade garment (RMG) is our main export item. We

will have to diversify our product,” he added.

He urged authorities concerned to take effective steps for bringing down

single digit lending rate in the all commercial banks for boosting investment

in the country.

Association of Bankers Bangladesh, Limited (ABBL) President Syed Mahbubur

Rahman said banking sector is giving all sorts of supports to the exporters

to export smoothly.

“Due to increasing the demand of Bangladeshi RMG products, Bangladesh has

achieved the success. To continue the position, Bangladesh will have to

diversify its export products,” he added.

WTO released the Review recently saying Vietnam is leading the tally with

14.6 percent growth while Bangladesh attained 9.8 percent growth while the

figure is 5.7 percent for China and 5.3 percent for India.

Bangladesh is now 42nd largest exporter while in terms of import its

position is 30th, according to the Review.

The Review, however, noted that RMG was still the main driving factor for

Bangladesh’s export growth with its increased stake in the global market.

Bangladeshi RMG share in the global market was 2.5 percent in 2000 while

currently the figure rose to over 6.5 percent which kept its second position

intact after China as the apparel producer for more than a decade but

business analysts fear Vietnam could emerge as a strong contender in the

coming years.

Bangladesh on Wednesday announced US$ 54 billion export target for the

current fiscal year 2019-20, where product export would contribute $ 45.5

billion and service sector $ 8.5 billion.