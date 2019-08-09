Rain likely across the country

DHAKA, Aug 9, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted rain is likely to occur at many parts over the country in the next

24 hours commencing 9 am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty

or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barishal,

Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, and at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur,

Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places

over the country,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning here.

Day temperature may rise by 1-2 degree Celsius and night temperature may

rise slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 34.7 degree Celsius in

Nikli of Kishoreganj while today’s minimum temperature was 23.5 degree

Celsius in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar.

The sun sets at 6:37 pm today and rises at 5:32 am tomorrow in the

capital.