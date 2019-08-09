Preparations complete to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in Barguna

BARGUNA, Aug 09, 2019 (BSS)- The concerned authorities have completed preparations to celebrate the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha festivity on August 12 in the district with due religious fervour and solemnity.
Officias of the district administrations said, the programmes were finalized
in separate meetings held recently at conference room of the Deputy
Commissioner, while Deputy Commissioner in the chair.
DC Md. Mostain Billah chaired the meeting attended by Zila Chairman &
former MP Deloar Hossen, Superintendent of police (SP) Maruf Hossein,
Additional Deputy Commissioners, Additional District Magistrate, all six
UNOs, and representatives of Barguna Pourashava and senior officials.
Religious and political leaders, heads of different government, non-
government and voluntary organizations, religious and educational
institutions, professionals, journalists, public representatives and elite
attended.
The meeting decided to hoist national flag atop all government, semi-
government, private and public buildings and educational institutions, hold
main Eid Jamaat at well-decorated Barguna Central Eidgah at 8 am with
adequate security measures in the town.
The main roads will be decorated with the national flag and banners
bearing Bangla and Arabic inscriptions ‘Eid Mubarak’, arranging adequate
number of loud speakers in the main Eidgah and discussions on the importance
of Eid-ul-Azha.
Improved diets will be served to the inmates of all hospitals, jails,
shishu paribars and orphanages and a special vigilance team headed by the
Additional District Commissioner will monitor the process.
Special prayers will be offered after the Eid-ul-Azha prayers seeking
divine blessings for peace, progress, harmony and development of the country
at different Eid Jamaats in all upazilas of the district, the meeting
decided.