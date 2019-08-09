Preparations complete to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in Barguna

BARGUNA, Aug 09, 2019 (BSS)- The concerned authorities have completed preparations to celebrate the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha festivity on August 12 in the district with due religious fervour and solemnity.

Officias of the district administrations said, the programmes were finalized

in separate meetings held recently at conference room of the Deputy

Commissioner, while Deputy Commissioner in the chair.

DC Md. Mostain Billah chaired the meeting attended by Zila Chairman &

former MP Deloar Hossen, Superintendent of police (SP) Maruf Hossein,

Additional Deputy Commissioners, Additional District Magistrate, all six

UNOs, and representatives of Barguna Pourashava and senior officials.

Religious and political leaders, heads of different government, non-

government and voluntary organizations, religious and educational

institutions, professionals, journalists, public representatives and elite

attended.

The meeting decided to hoist national flag atop all government, semi-

government, private and public buildings and educational institutions, hold

main Eid Jamaat at well-decorated Barguna Central Eidgah at 8 am with

adequate security measures in the town.

The main roads will be decorated with the national flag and banners

bearing Bangla and Arabic inscriptions ‘Eid Mubarak’, arranging adequate

number of loud speakers in the main Eidgah and discussions on the importance

of Eid-ul-Azha.

Improved diets will be served to the inmates of all hospitals, jails,

shishu paribars and orphanages and a special vigilance team headed by the

Additional District Commissioner will monitor the process.

Special prayers will be offered after the Eid-ul-Azha prayers seeking

divine blessings for peace, progress, harmony and development of the country

at different Eid Jamaats in all upazilas of the district, the meeting

decided.