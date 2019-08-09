SM Sultan’s 95th birth anniversary tomorrow

NARAIL, Aug 09, 2019 (BSS) – The 95th birth anniversary of world famous

artist SM Sultan will be observed in the district tomorrow in a befitting

manner.

SM Sultan Foundation and the district administration have chalked out a

daylong programme to mark the birthday of the celebrated painter. The

programmes include placing of floral wreaths at Sultan’s grave, Qurankhani,

Milad Mahfil, Doa, children’s art competition and discussion.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Narail Anjuman Ara is expected to attend the

programme as the chief guest. All preparations have been made for a

successful observance of the birth anniversary of the legendary artist, SM

Sultan Foundation sources said.

SM Sultan, a legendary artist of Bangladesh, won Ekushey Padak in 1982,

Bangladesh Charu Shilpi Sangsad Award in 1986 and Swadhinata Padak in 1993.

Bangladesh government declared him as “Resident Artist” in 1984.

SM Sultan was born at Masumdia village in Narail Sadar upazila on 10

August, 1924 and died on October 10 in 1994.