Seoul appoints envoy to US who called Trump ‘treacherous’

SEOUL, Aug 9, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday
appointed a new ambassador to the US who has described Donald Trump as
“treacherous”, only a month after Britain’s envoy to Washington had to step
down over his criticisms of the US president.
In the early 2000s, Lee Soo-hyuck, a career diplomat before becoming a
ruling party lawmaker, was Seoul’s chief negotiator in the six-party talks on
North Korea’s nuclear programme.
Now he will be responsible for guiding the relationship between Seoul and
Washington, who have not always seen eye-to-eye over the nuclear-armed North
or their own ties.
But only last year the South’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper cited him as
criticising Trump.
Lee had been asked about an incident at the White House when the US
president declined to have Moon’s answer to a reporter’s question translated,
saying “I’m sure I’ve heard it before”.
Lee told the paper: “That’s Trump’s style. I don’t think he’s only done
that to Moon. He’s treacherous,” adding that as a former businessman the US
leader had a tendency to say insincere things.
“To be honest, I really don’t like”, Lee went on, without making clear
whether his disapproval was of Trump personally or his manner.
His appointment comes only a month after Britain’s ambassador to Washington
resigned after Trump targeted him over highly critical comments that put
London and Washington’s relationship on edge.
In a series of confidential diplomatic cables revealed by a British
newspaper, Kim Darroch described the US leader as “inept” and his White House
as “uniquely dysfunctional”, adding the president was “radiating insecurity”.
Trump hit back with a torrent of angry tweets, saying he would not deal
with Darroch again, describing him as a “very stupid guy” and a “pompous
fool”, also calling Britain’s then prime minister Theresa May “foolish”.
Seoul and Washington are in a security alliance and the US stations 28,500
troops in the South to protect it against its neighbour, which invaded in
1950.
Trump has repeatedly demanded Seoul pay more towards the cost of the US
troop presence, and has hinted that it could be withdrawn.
Negotiations on another increase had started, he tweeted Thursday, only for
Seoul to deny that was the case.
The North has fired four sets of projectiles in the last two weeks to
demonstrate its anger over joint military exercises between the South and the
US but Trump has played them down, raising concerns among some South Koreans
that Washington is concerned primarily with its own security.
And while Seoul and Tokyo are embroiled in a bitter dispute over trade and
history, conservative Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has established a
much closer relationship with Trump, bonding over burgers and golf, than has
Moon, a left-leaning former human rights lawyer.