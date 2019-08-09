RCC takes step to bring services under digitization process

RAJSHAHI, Aug 9, 2019 (BSS) – Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has

undertaken steps to bring its civic services under digitization process to

foster activities so that people can get services at the quickest possible

time.

“We will make our all the civic services computerized to mitigate

sufferings and harassment of people come to take services,” said RCC Mayor

AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, while addressing the seventh divisional coordination

meeting at the city bhaban conference hall yesterday afternoon.

Chaired by RCC Chief Executive Officer Shawgatul Alam the meeting was

addressed, among others, by Panel Mayor Shariful Islam, Secretary Abu Hayat

Rahmat Ullah, Chief Engineer Ashraful Haque, Chief Health Officer Dr AFM

Anjuman Ara Begum and Superintending Engineer Khandaker Khairul Basher.

Liton said digitization system would make offices completely paperless,

fostering its activities without hassle along with improving transparency and

accountability in government offices.

The initiative will help provide services to citizens in the shortest

possible time, he said.