RCC takes step to bring services under digitization process

RAJSHAHI, Aug 9, 2019 (BSS) – Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has
undertaken steps to bring its civic services under digitization process to
foster activities so that people can get services at the quickest possible
time.
“We will make our all the civic services computerized to mitigate
sufferings and harassment of people come to take services,” said RCC Mayor
AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, while addressing the seventh divisional coordination
meeting at the city bhaban conference hall yesterday afternoon.
Chaired by RCC Chief Executive Officer Shawgatul Alam the meeting was
addressed, among others, by Panel Mayor Shariful Islam, Secretary Abu Hayat
Rahmat Ullah, Chief Engineer Ashraful Haque, Chief Health Officer Dr AFM
Anjuman Ara Begum and Superintending Engineer Khandaker Khairul Basher.
Liton said digitization system would make offices completely paperless,
fostering its activities without hassle along with improving transparency and
accountability in government offices.
The initiative will help provide services to citizens in the shortest
possible time, he said.