Rajshahi students take stance against child marriage, drug-addiction

RAJSHAHI, Aug 9, 2019 (BSS) – Students at a large gathering adopted a

strong stance and raised their stiff voice against all sorts of social menace

including child marriage and drug addiction as they attended an open

discussion of a daylong holiday camp yesterday.

Charghat upazila Administration and the Hunger Project Bangladesh jointly

organized the programme at the upazila parishad auditorium in the district.

Chaired by Upazila Education Officer Joynal Abedeen, the function was

addressed, among others, by Assistant Commissioner (Land) Anisur Rahman,

Social Service Officer Mofizul Islam, Regional Coordinator of the hunger

project Bangladesh Mijanur Rahman and its Area Coordinator Subrata Kumar

Paul.

More than 200 people including 170 students both boys and girls from eight

educational institutions joined the programme.

On the occasion, the students took oath of doing work for welfare of the

society through their best practices.

Speakers said collective efforts of all government and non-government

entities concerned have become crucial to combat the social menaces to ensure

peace and harmony everywhere in the society,

They stressed prevention of children marriage and drug addiction to make a

developed and healthy society.

They also urged the students to enrich them with modern education to make

them worthy citizens.