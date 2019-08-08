Kyrgyz police launch fresh raid to detain ex-president: MP

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, Aug 8, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Police and security services

in Kyrgyzstan launched a fresh raid on Thursday to detain former president

Almazbek Atambayev at his residence, an MP told AFP, as a political crisis

deepened in the fragile Central Asian country.

“A second raid has just begun,” said lawmaker Irina Karamushkina, an

Atambayev ally.

Karamushkina told AFP that around 1,000 law enforcement officers were

taking part in the raid, while more than 1,000 Atambayev supporters were

defending the residence in the village of Koi-Tash near the capital Bishkek.

“They are ready to defend the former president to the end,” Karamushkina

told AFP.

Special forces failed Wednesday to capture the former president in a raid

on his compound which left one officer dead and a police chief in a critical

condition.

The former Soviet nation, which has seen two revolutions in less than two

decades, has been roiled by a standoff between ex-leader Atambayev and his

protege-turned-foe President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.