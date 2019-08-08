Kamal urges Coca Cola to invest more in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Aug 8, 2019 (BSS) – Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today urged the multinational beverage giant Coca-Cola to invest more in Bangladesh, especially at the Special Economic Zone, and also to get enlisted at the capital market.

The Finance Minister made the request when Brian Smith, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Coca-Cola, met him at his Secretariat office, said an official press release.

During the meeting, Brian said they are planning to invest US$ 200 million in Bangladesh in the next five years.

He also requested the Finance Minister to consider reducing the supplementary duty and VAT under the existing tax measures.

In response, the Finance Minister assured the high official of Coca Cola that the government would consider reducing the supplementary duty if they come up with more investment.

Kamal hoped that with this huge investment of $200 million, employment opportunities would be created in Bangladesh.