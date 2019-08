DHAKA, August 08, 2019 (BSS) – Loan defaulters now can apply for

rescheduling and one time exist from their classified loans up to September

7, said a Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular today.

On May 16, the central bank issued a circular allowing loan defaulter to

reschedule their bank loans by paying 2 percent down payment and securing

further loan in this way.

As per the circular, the central bank fixed the date to apply for

rescheduling and one time exit.