bKash launches eKYC app for AC opening

DHAKA, Aug 8, 2019 (BSS) – Mobile financial service provider, bKash
launched e-KYC (Electronic-Know-Your-Customer) app so that customers can open
their account by themselves.
The eKYC app would allow customers to open their bKash account with
instant activation only scanning NID and taking photo without any documents,
said a press release today.
Using OCR (Optical Character Recognition) to collect data from NID, face
detection technology and cross matching data with Election Commission (EC)
database, the app is making the whole system more integrated and less
operational complexity.
In this system, the respective fields of the eKYC form are filled up by an
automated scanning process OCR to extract information from the NID.
Then a photo is taken directly by the mobile phone and all the information
are cross matched with EC database.
After proper verification, the system will automatically register the
customer account and send confirmation message to both the eKYC app user and
the new customer.
At this moment, agents, bKash care, bKash centre and distributors are
registering new customers using this interactive app.
But, bKash plans to render this solution directly to the customers so that
they can open accounts by themselves.