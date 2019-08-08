bKash launches eKYC app for AC opening

DHAKA, Aug 8, 2019 (BSS) – Mobile financial service provider, bKash

launched e-KYC (Electronic-Know-Your-Customer) app so that customers can open

their account by themselves.

The eKYC app would allow customers to open their bKash account with

instant activation only scanning NID and taking photo without any documents,

said a press release today.

Using OCR (Optical Character Recognition) to collect data from NID, face

detection technology and cross matching data with Election Commission (EC)

database, the app is making the whole system more integrated and less

operational complexity.

In this system, the respective fields of the eKYC form are filled up by an

automated scanning process OCR to extract information from the NID.

Then a photo is taken directly by the mobile phone and all the information

are cross matched with EC database.

After proper verification, the system will automatically register the

customer account and send confirmation message to both the eKYC app user and

the new customer.

At this moment, agents, bKash care, bKash centre and distributors are

registering new customers using this interactive app.

But, bKash plans to render this solution directly to the customers so that

they can open accounts by themselves.