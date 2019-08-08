1,080-km irrigation pipelines constructed in Barind area

RAJSHAHI, Aug 8, 2019 (BSS)- Around 1,080 kilometres underground irrigation

pipelines were constructed aims at reducing the loss of irrigation water by

around 40 percent in Barind area.

Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) under its ‘Enhancement of

Irrigation Efficiency through Construction of Sub-surface Irrigation Channel’

project constructed the pipelines.

The Taka 136.16-crore project was implemented in 25 upazilas of Rajshahi,

Naogaon and Chapainawabganj districts till June last.

“We have installed 1,080 kilometres upvc pipelines and 216 kilometres

flexible pipes through saving agricultural lands under the four-year

project,” said Engineer Shahidur Rahman, Director of the project, while

talking to BSS here today.

More than 3,000 farmers were imparted training on proper handling and

maintenance of the constructed infrastructures so that they can derive total

benefits of the project.

Engineer Rahman said the installed pipelines have expanded irrigation area

to around 32,400 hectares of land contributing a lot towards cropping yield

around 1.62 lakh tonnes on an average per year. The system has also

contribution of diversification process in the project covering areas.

Highlighting the salient feature of the project BMDA Chairman Dr Akram

Hossain Chowdhury said efficiency in irrigation has become a necessity for

reducing the misuse of water alongside decreasing agriculture production

cost.

He opined that the conventional irrigation method has the problem of

misusing water triggering pressure on both ground and surface water posing a

threat to ecology.

So, some major parameters like water distribution system, irrigation scheme

management system, wat+++++++++++++++er marketing system, sources of water,

source of energy, Alternate Wetting Drying (AWD) and types of pumps should be

brought under consideration.

Akram Chowdhury mentioned that the agriculture sector has started facing

the problem of irrigation water scarcity which is being adjudged as an

obstacle to crop production.

The sector has also to face huge production cost due to various reasons

pushing farmers into a difficult situation. So, time has come to more

promotion of underground canal for improving irrigation efficiency, he added.