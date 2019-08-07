Maritime ports advised to keep hoisting signal 3

DHAKA, Aug 7, 2019 (BSS) – The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar,
Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal
no. three due to influence of monsoon deep depression over Northwest Bay and
adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
The monsoon deep depression over Northwest Bay and adjoining coastal areas
of Bangladesh and West Bengal moved slowly west-northwestwards and started
crossing North Odisha-West Bengal coast of India said a Met office weather
bulletin today.
It was centred at 3pm today over the same area at a distance of about 520
km west-southwest of Chittagong port, 530 km west-southwest of Cox’s Bazar
port, 295 km southwest of Mongla port and 355 km southwest of Payra port.
It is likely to move in a west-northwesterly direction further slowly and
complete crossing the coast by evening/night tonight.
Under its influence steep pressure gradient persists over North Bay and
adjoining coastal areas and deep convection is taking place over North Bay.
Squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports, North Bay and
adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 kms of the monsoon deep depression
centre is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in gusts/squalls. Sea will remain
rough near the monsoon deep depression centre.
Under the influence of monsoon deep depression the low-lying areas of the
coastal districts of Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni,
Chandpur, Borguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirozpur, Jhalokathi,
Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely
to be inundated by wind driven surge of 1-2 feet height above normal
astronomical tide.
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain
close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.