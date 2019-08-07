Maritime ports advised to keep hoisting signal 3

DHAKA, Aug 7, 2019 (BSS) – The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar,

Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal

no. three due to influence of monsoon deep depression over Northwest Bay and

adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

The monsoon deep depression over Northwest Bay and adjoining coastal areas

of Bangladesh and West Bengal moved slowly west-northwestwards and started

crossing North Odisha-West Bengal coast of India said a Met office weather

bulletin today.

It was centred at 3pm today over the same area at a distance of about 520

km west-southwest of Chittagong port, 530 km west-southwest of Cox’s Bazar

port, 295 km southwest of Mongla port and 355 km southwest of Payra port.

It is likely to move in a west-northwesterly direction further slowly and

complete crossing the coast by evening/night tonight.

Under its influence steep pressure gradient persists over North Bay and

adjoining coastal areas and deep convection is taking place over North Bay.

Squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports, North Bay and

adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 kms of the monsoon deep depression

centre is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in gusts/squalls. Sea will remain

rough near the monsoon deep depression centre.

Under the influence of monsoon deep depression the low-lying areas of the

coastal districts of Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni,

Chandpur, Borguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirozpur, Jhalokathi,

Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely

to be inundated by wind driven surge of 1-2 feet height above normal

astronomical tide.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain

close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.