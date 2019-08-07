National flag to remain half-mast on National Mourning Day

DHAKA, Aug 7, 2019 (BSS) – The national flag will be kept at half-mast at

all the government, semi-government, autonomous organisations, educational

Institutions and Bangladesh Missions abroad to mark the martyrdom anniversary

of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15.

At first, the national flag will be hoisted atop with the sunrise and then

the flag will be kept on the position of its width bringing it down, a press

release said here today.

At the end of the day, when the flag will be brought down and it would be

hoisted again atop and then it would be brought to the downward slowly, the

release added.