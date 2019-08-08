Homebound people urged to follow tips to prevent dengue

DHAKA, Aug 7, 2019 (BSS) – Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today issued a statement for the homebound people to follow some tips during Eid-Ul-Azha to prevent dengue.

DGHS urged all holidaymakers to close the doors and windows of the house while leaving, keep the commode sit closed and keep buckets and other equipments of toilet inversed and spray mosquito killing medicine at the places where Aedes mosquitoes may take shelter like behind the curtains.

The statement also said people must put Naphthalene in the tray where water of refrigerators may get logged.

Moreover, people were urged to clean the entire house, specially kitchen and washrooms before leaving home for celebrating Eid out of Dhaka.