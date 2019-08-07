HC orders providing protocol to constitutional officers

DHAKA, Aug 7, 2019 (BSS) – The High Court (HC) today ordered authorities concerned to provide constitutional officers protocol as par Warrant of Precedence.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order after holding hearing on a writ filed in public interest. Information secretary and Bangladesh Press Council were made respondents in the writ.

The court also ordered media to be cautious while reporting on matter related to Supreme Court.

“Many reports were published by misquoting the High Court. So the court today asked media to be more alert on making reports related to High Court,” Ekramul Haque Tutul, who moved the writ, told newsmen.