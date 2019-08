DHAKA, Aug 7, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

In a condolence message today, she said Sushma was a well-wisher of Bangladesh. Bangladesh lost a true friend through her death.

The Speaker prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.